HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers Slow Pitch team has secured their place in the North Half Championship.
They downed Smithville in the second round. Paige Kilgore, McKayla Crowley, PJ Cooper and Jenna Smith all hit homeruns in this game.
Next they defeated Hamilton in the third round and subsequently secured their championship berth. McKayla Crowley, Paige Kilgore and PJ Cooper all once again hit homeruns during this game.
The Lady Toppers have been on fire both during the regular season and during the post season. They have had players such as the ones mentioned that hit homeruns in almost every, game.
The Lady Toppers will head into the North Half Championship with an overall record of 23/8 for the season.