CORINTH -- The Lady Hilltoppers took on the Corinth Lady Warriors in an away non-district game on Saturday, and they took home teh victory by a final score of 11-2.
This week saw the Lady Hilltoppers absolutely dominate on the batting side of things. Freshman, Blakely Gill had a fantastic game, earning two triples for the game.
Another wild stat came from Sydney Bean who stole four bases and had a batting percentage of .400.
Pitching and defense kept this game low for the Lady Warriors of Corinth.
Senior Paige Killgore demonstrated again why she was Gatorade’s 2019-2020 Mississippi softball player of the year. Pitching for the whole game, Kilgore struck out 10 batters.
The rest of the defense kept the Lady Warriors to only two runs brought in.
Gill was also a beast on defense where she was perfect at getting people out. With 10 chances she put out 10 players. This freshman is looking like a player that could keep this softball team performing at the high level they and their fans have become accustomed to.
This win brings Houston to an overall record of 9-1 on the season, only losing to Muscel Shoals in a tournament at the beginning of the season.
Next up the Lady Hilltoppers will be traveling to Hernando to take on the Lady Tigers where they will be looking to continue their winning streak.