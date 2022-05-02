1

Sydney Bean pitched for the Lady Toppers in their playoff wins, as well as throughout the rest of the season. She is pictured pitching in round one of the playoffs. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

SENATOBIA – The Houston Lady Toppers took to the road to open the second round of the playoffs on Friday night.

They faced off against the Senatobia Lady Warriors downed them 14-3 in five innings.

The Lady Toppers struck first in the top of the first inning, tacking on two runs, as well as two in the second.

They lost the third inning, however, only managing one run to the Lady Warriors' three.

Using their bats and solid defense, they were able to regain the momentum in the fourth inning, scoring six runs and holding the opposition scoreless.

They tacked on three in the top of the fifth to secure the win.

The bats were hot for the Lady Toppers on Friday.

Kayline Dean, Blakely Gill and Emma Smith were all three tied for most hits at three apiece.

Jenna Walters, PJ Cooper and Lulu McNease were all three in line for second with two apiece.

Pitcher Sydney Bean rounded out the hitting with one.

McNease led the team in RBIs with five on the night.

Dean was second with three.

Bean and Walters had two apiece, while Makinzi Moore had one.

Dean and Jenna Smith also recorded a stolen base each.

Bean was on the mound for the Lady Toppers and she was able to settle the game in just 73 pitches.

The second game was played on Houston's home field on Saturday evening. The Lady Toppers also took this game by a final of 8-6, advancing to the third round. 

