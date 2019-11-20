HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Hilltoppers basketball team took on the Houlka Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Lady Toppers won 53-17.
The Lady Toppers dominated the first half, with 40 points to the Lady Wildcats’ five points. However, the Lady Cats rallied toward the end of the game, but ultimately, it was not enough. The Lady Toppers outscored them in every quarter, and they were just unable to find their rhythm.
Houston had two players tie for the most points scored at 10 points apiece. They were Janyola Jones and Amber Mcintosh. They were followed by Anna Morgan Jenkins who recorded eight points and Jerilyn Jenkins and Maya Davenport with seven points apiece.
The Lady Wildcats had Iyania Taylor with nine points and Destiny Foster with eight.