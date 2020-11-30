HOULKA -- The Houston and Houlka girls teams duked it out in a non-divisional game hosted by the Houlka Wildcats the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
This game saw a much more developed Houston team take on a smaller but still hungry Houlka team. The Lady Wildcats were definitely underdogs in this game, but it barely showed on their faces.
At the end of the first quarter, the Hilltoppers were on top unsurprisingly, but the Wildcats were not out of the game.
Coming back out though, it seemed like the Hilltoppers had regrouped and become re-energized after the half. Going on a scoring rampage, the Hilltoppers took any hope of a win out of reach for the Wildcats.
“I was happy to see the girls play so hard even after being on quarantine until Tuesday and having to play that day. We must get conditioned again but I am proud of them,” said Houston head coach Chris Pettit.
The Lady Wildcats are a hungry and well-structured team. As long as they stay healthy, they have a shot at going far into the playoffs.
The next game will be a rematch of this game on Dec. 4 at Houston.
Houlka will be looking to try and upset the Lady Hilltoppers.