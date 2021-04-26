SOUTH PANOLA – The Houston Lady Toppers took to the road to take on the 6A Region 2 Champions, the South Panola Lady Tigers as a warm up game before the playoffs.
The Lady Toppers won their division, therefore they were granted a bye week for round one, however, that did not mean that they aimed to stop. No, they aimed to keep the momentum going, and they did just that by shutting out the Lady Tigers 9-0.
Pitcher Paige Kilgore threw 98 pitches in the game and struck out five batters. She only allowed 3 hits, so it was a near perfect game for her.
On the offensive side of things, the Lady Toppers were dominant as usual.
Blakely Gill was the only player with a homerun.
Kilgore also led the team in hits with four. However, she did not cross the plate to score, but she did have two RBI's.
Gill had three hits and the one score, along with two RBI's.
Senior Meagan Baldwin, who was coming off of a walkoff victory the previous week, had two hits and three RBI's.
PJ Cooper had two hits and two runs.
Haylie Ellison led the team in scoring with three runs.
Heather Blakely crossed the plate twice with no hits.
Anna Claire Kirby had one hit and two RBI's.
Sydney Bean rounded out the scoring with one hit and one run.
Bean kept the Tigers' defense on their toes as well, stealing two bases.
Blakely stole one.
The Lady Toppers will take on Independence to open their playoff games this week. It will be one game at Independence and the one or two at Houston depending on who wins the first.