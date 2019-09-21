HOUSTON – The Lady Toppers slow-pitch softball team is the Class 1 Region 3 division champions. They secured the division with an 11-0 victory over Calhoun City Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Lady Toppers have had an outstanding season, with a record of 16-4 and a district record of 11-0.
According to Head Coach Derick Kirby, the team’s turning point was their victory over Neshoba Central. He said that [Neshoba] is always a powerhouse team, and that they have won the state championship a lot in recent years. He said the Lady Toppers’ win convinced the team that they could win a state championship.
Kirby said that the Lady Toppers have three power hitters in PJ Cooper, who leads the team in home runs, along with Paige Kilgore and Mckayla Crowley, each of whom has several home runs.
He added that everyone stepped up and did their part. The team had two injuries that caused players to miss games, one of which was their pitcher, Autumn Doss. Megan Baldwin stepped in and performed well according to Kirby.
The Lady Toppers hope to continue their fine season into the playoffs, where they will enter as a number one seed.
The first round of the playoffs starts Oct.1.