CALHOUN CITY – The Houston Lady Hilltoppers took on the Calhoun City Lady Wildcats on the road on Friday night.
Though the Lady Toppers started out strong, they ultimately were unable to win, falling by a score of 61-47.
The first quarter saw the Lady Toppers start strong, pulling forward with the lead.
However, the lead would not last as the Lady Wildcats were too aggressive, and were able to pull ahead by a healthy margin, one that the Lady Toppers were not able to overcome.
“We jumped out to an early lead and you know Calhoun City, they are the defending state champs, they are awfully good, and got down I think 21 at halftime and we told the girls don't look at the score board, we want to just try to win this quarter, I think we tied them the third quarter and we won the fourth so you know we got back in it,” said head coach Chris Pettit. “The girls never hung their head they just kept plugging and hit some big shots we just had that stretch in end of the first through the second quarter where we had a bunch of turnovers and we just lost our poise a little bit, but I thought we did a good job, girls kind of settled down at half time and got their poise back and finished strong.”
Several of the girls had a good performance despite the game being a loss for the Lady Toppers.
Amber McIntosh led the team in scoring with 20 points.
McKayla Crowley and Goia Robinson also performed well moving the ball and creating open looks. Anna Morgan Jenkins and Jerilyn Jenkins also put up some points and had a few stops.
“I thought they all did pretty good tonight, McKayla was aggressive, Goia played a good game, especially since we lost Key early, that was big for us, we lost her second quarter and then Goia stepped up for us right there, she made some big plays for us in the third quarter when we were trying to get back in it. Anna Morgan played a big role, she did a really good job in the middle, after that second quarter, she got a little unsure of herself, but I thought she did a good job in the third moving the basketball around for us, so I thought they all stepped up and did a pretty good job.”
The Lady Toppers will take on Aberdeen at home on Tuesday and Hatley on the road on Friday.