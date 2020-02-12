CALHOUN CITY • The Houston Lady Toppers took to the road against the Calhoun City Lady Wildcats. The Lady Toppers put up a good fight, however, the Lady Wildcats took the battle by a score of 55-42.
The Lady Toppers stayed close to the Lady Wildcats, and the girls played their hearts out, and fought for every point that they gained.
They had a few costly errors in relation to turnovers and rebounds, but even in light of this, they remained in the running.
Ultimately, they were unable to overcome the deficit that they faced.
The Lady Toppers end the regular season with a record of 11-14, and they will take that into the divisional tournament.