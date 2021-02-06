HOUSTON – Following Monday night's big win over the Bonneville Lady Devils, the Lady Toppers then turned their attention towards the rematch with their rivals and defending state champions, the Calhoun City Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Toppers would fight hard throughout the game, but would ultimately fall short by a score of 75-64.
The first quarter saw the two teams evenly matched, ending with the Lady Toppers ahead by two. They were able to maintain the lead, but at times struggled to keep the ball out of the opposing net on defense.
The second quarter saw the Lady Wildcats begin to pull away, however, a three-point shot by Goia Robinson put the Lady Toppers right back in the game, tying it 28-28.
The Lady Toppers wound up trailing 39-35 at halftime.
The first half saw a determined Houston team take the court, and especially towards the end of the second quarter, the defense stepped up and had several takeaways.
Fouls were what seemed to hurt the Lady toppers the most though, as the Lady Wildcats were very good from the line, making each foul costly.
The tension ran high on and off the court, and the third quarter was the boiling point. The crowds and benches erupted at each call they did not agree with and each missed call that they felt should have been called.
However, the third quarter also saw the Lady Toppers start to struggle and lose the position they had fought to get themselves into. They trailed by a bigger margin, 55-46, headed into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the Lady Toppers make some costly mistakes early on, including turnovers and scores, however, they were able to regain composure and finish strong.
They moved the ball well, and found the basket to fight back, but ultimately were unable to retake the lead.
While they did lose, the team had some good performances from its players.
Amber McIntosh led the team in scoring with 23 points. She was good at driving and she also laid down a few three-pointers.
Anna Morgan Jenkins also had a good night inside the paint, coming in second in scoring with 12 points. She got in some foul trouble, which hurt the defense a little, according to head coach Chris Pettit.
The third place scorer was McKayla Crowley, who put up 11 points on the night. She also played good on defense, scoring a few takeaways.
“McKayla did a good job going to the rack, [Keziyah Gates] came out, she was kind of a little timid, but she went right back down and she made some good moves, scored some good baskets for us,” said Pettit. “Of course Amber was shooting it, Jerilyn [Jenkins] was a little off tonight, but she did some good things defensively, and I thought it hurt us some too when Anna Morgan got in foul trouble and we didn't have that post player inside to kind of do the best we could down there.”
The Lady Toppers will be playing in the division tournament in Hatley on Thursday, Feb. 11.