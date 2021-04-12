HERNANDO – The Houston Lady Toppers took to the road on Friday to face off against Hernando.
Falling by a score of 9-8, it was a hard-fought game by the Lady Toppers.
The two teams kept stride with each other for most of the game, with both scoring one apiece in the first inning.
The second inning saw Houston take a 2-1 lead.
However, the Lady Tigers tied it up in the third.
In fact, it came down to the tenth inning to decide the game, and the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Toppers by a single run, putting up three to the Lady Toppers' two.
There were some stand out performances this game, however, with Meagan Baldwin, Paige Kilgore and PJ Cooper all hitting homeruns.
This is only the Lady Toppers's second loss on the season, with the first coming against Muscle Shoals.
They still remain undefeated in district play, however, with a 5-0 record.
They downed district opponents Choctaw County on Thursday, by a final of 10-3.
Kilgore threw 103 pitches in seven innings, and recorded 13 strikes.
Sydney Bean, PJ Cooper and Blakely Gill led the team in hitting with four hits apiece.
Meagan Baldwin, Mckayla Crowley and Kilgore had two hits a piece.
Bean led the team in scoring with three runs.
Blakely and Cooper had two apiece, and Anna Claire Kirby, Gill and Crowley had one apiece.