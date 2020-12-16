WEST POINT -- The Lady Hilltopper’s were not able to overcome the Green Wave of West Point in last Tuesday’s game. Fallong by a score of 51-40, the Lady Toppers gave it a valliant effort, but were ultimately unable to overcome the defecit.
Houston was very aggressive on offense. Sophomore, Amber McIntosh, sank 15 points by herself becoming the top scorer of the night for the Lady Hilltoppers. She was the only player for Houston who put up double digits, but two of her teammates, McKayala Crowley and Anna Morgan Jenkins, scored seven points each.
Where the girls fell short was on the defensive side of things.
West Point was able to steal the ball and create breakaways. Once West Point got the ball it was hard for Houston to get it back because the Lady Wave has great ball-handling skills.
However, it was not a complete defensive skunk for Houston.
They did record 43 total rebounds and 16 steals for the whole game. Jenkins recorded 13 total rebounds herself.
With a final score of 51-40, the Lady Hilltoppers now have a record of 4-2. Their next game will be a non-divisional game at Eupora next Thursday.