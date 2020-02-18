HOUSTON • The Houston Lady Toppers entered into the divisional tournament on Feb. 11 as a number four seed. After fighting tooth and nail for every game, they emerged Region 4 Division 3A Champions.
Round 1
The first round saw the Lady Toppers taking on the Hatley Lady Tigers. After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, they rallied in the second and ran away with the game. They would go on to defeat Hatley by a score of 52-28. McKayla Crowley led Houston in scoring in this game with 16 points. She was followed by Michael Ann Chandler with eight points and Maya Davenport and Makiya McCoy with six points each.
Round 2
The second round brought a huge challenge against the Lady Toppers, the number one seeded Noxubee County Lady Tigers. Houston would ultimately go on to upset the number one seed by a score of 56-49, and secure their position in the championship game.
This time around, Amber Mcintosh led the Lady Toppers in scoring with 17 points. Followed again by Chandler with 12 and Crowley with eight points.
The Lady Toppers fought hard for every point in this game, and their determination to win ultimately won out.
Championship
The championship game brought the Lady Toppers arguably their biggest challenge of the tournament in the form of the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs. They would ultimately win out with a score of 45-37, and it was a hard-fought victory.
Mcintosh once again led the scoring with 14 points. Chandler followed with seven and Crowley and Davenport shot for six points each.
The electricity in the air after the final buzzer sounded was incredible. The bleachers were packed with fans, all of the, shouting and cheering on their hometown girls. Head basketball coach, Chris Pettit did not have much time to savor the win, however, as the boys played their championship game immediately after the girls.
“The girls, what they have been through, up and down all season, then to come back as the fourth seed in the division it was unreal what they did,” said Pettit.
The Lady Toppers will take on North Panola at home on Monday, Feb. 17 for the first round of the North Half Championship.