Houston, MS (38851)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 66F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.