HATLEY – The Houston Lady Toppers will head into the playoffs with a second place seed.
The Lady Toppers faced off against the Noxubee Lady Tigers in the final game, where they hoped to become back-to-back division champions.
However, they ultimately fell by a score of 55-43.
Injuries plagued the Lady Toppers during the game, and as such, one player was responsible for a bulk of the scoring.
Mckayla Crowley had 21 points on the night.
However, they held their heads high, despite the loss.
“Houston should be very proud of this group of girls,” said head coach Chris Pettit. “They got short handed early in the game as well as late in the game and it was one of the gutsiest performances I've seen in a long time.”
The road to the finals saw the Lady Toppers taking on the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs to kick off their tournament run.
They downed the Bulldogs 41-33, and it was a team effort.
Jerilyn Jenkins led the team in scoring with 13.
Crowley was the second highest scorer with 10 points.
Each player contributed to the game, however, and they made their way to the finals.