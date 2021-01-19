HOUSTON – Much like the boys game the same night, the Lady Toppers scored a decisive 49-26 win over the Choctaw County Lady Chargers on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
In a game that head coach Chris Pettit hailed as “team win”, the Lady Toppers took control early and did not let go.
A feat that is all the more impressive when considering the fact that the team is down several players, and has approximately a six-girl rotation according to Pettit.
“We're down, with girls out, we're down to about a six-girl rotation right now, we have got some younger girls we can put in, but we try to just space them out at times where they don't get put in a situation that they are going to fail and lose confidence either.”
The first half of play saw the Lady Toppers take command on the offensive side of the ball, ending the second quarter with a 26-11 lead.
Several of the girls got in on the scoring as well.
Jerilyn Jenkins led the team in scoring with 21 points. Amber McIntosh was next with 12 points.
However, everyone contributed.
“Amber was hot early, Jerilyn was hot, Mckayla, even though she didn't score a whole lot, she had some really good looks and she still takes a lot for us as far as passing the basketball. She had several assists. Goia [Robinson] got in a position where Anna Morgan [Jenkins] was out and we put her inside and she was a play maker for us.”
He commended the girls on their willingness to work together as a team and score the victory rather than relying on one or two players to carry them.
“I thought it was a team thing tonight with them too. They all stood out to me.”
The second half was equally impressive, with the Lady Toppers finding the rim more and more as well as avoiding foul troubles which have sometimes plagued them.
Carrying a 38-22 lead into the final quarter, some of the younger girls were placed in the game during the quarter to gain some experience as well to let the starters, who had been playing the whole game, a chance to rest.
Some of them even got in on the scoring such as Lexie Heair and Kalaysia Johnson.
All in all, it was an impressive outing for the Lady Toppers, and they are hoping to continues the momentum into the latter half of the season and capitalize on another post-season run.