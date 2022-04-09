1

Heather Blakely hits the ball. 

 By Missy Gravat I Courtesy Photo

HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers had a successful week this week, taking down two division rivals.

They started off the week at New Albany. They took the victory by a final score of 12-1.

Sydney Bean took the mound for the Lady Toppers and she recorded 11 strikeouts.

She also performed at the plate as well, getting three hits.

Jenna Smith also had three, PJ Cooper had two, Heather Blakely had two and Jenna Walters had two.

The second game saw the Lady Toppers take a hard-fought 5-4 victory over the Pontotoc Lady Warriors.

Bean and Emma Smith tied for most hits with two apiece.

Cooper and Lulu McNease had one each as well.

Smith actually hit the walk off hit to win the game.

With these two wins, the Lady Toppers advanced to a 6-1 division record.

Their overall record is 11-7-1.

This week will see them facing off against Ripley on the road and North Pontotoc at home.

