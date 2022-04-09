A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Heather Blakely hits the ball.
HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers had a successful week this week, taking down two division rivals.
They started off the week at New Albany. They took the victory by a final score of 12-1.
Sydney Bean took the mound for the Lady Toppers and she recorded 11 strikeouts.
She also performed at the plate as well, getting three hits.
Jenna Smith also had three, PJ Cooper had two, Heather Blakely had two and Jenna Walters had two.
The second game saw the Lady Toppers take a hard-fought 5-4 victory over the Pontotoc Lady Warriors.
Bean and Emma Smith tied for most hits with two apiece.
Cooper and Lulu McNease had one each as well.
Smith actually hit the walk off hit to win the game.
With these two wins, the Lady Toppers advanced to a 6-1 division record.
Their overall record is 11-7-1.
This week will see them facing off against Ripley on the road and North Pontotoc at home.
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 9, 2022 @ 10:07 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.