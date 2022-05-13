A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Makinzi Moore pulls into third base as PJ Cooper makes it to second behind her in game 1 of the series.
Managing Editor
HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers’ postseason run came to an end in last Monday’s must-win game three against the West Lauderdale Lady Knights.
While the Lady Toppers took the first game 3-0, they dropped the second game, on the road, 5-1, leaving them one last chance to stay alive at home on Monday.
However, they ultimately fell short, 5-2.
While the Lady Toppers only managed two runs, they did have a few hits.
PJ Cooper and Blakely Gill were tied for most hits with two apiece.
Sydney Bean, Makinzi Moore, Jenna Smith and Lulu McNease each had one hit apiece.
Bean and McNease also had an RBI each.
Bean and Cooper represented the two runs for the Lady Toppers.
Gill managed a stolen base as well.
Bean was on the mound for the Lady Toppers, and she threw 110 pitches in the game.
The Lady Toppers season ended with a record of 18-10-1, and a deep postseason run.
They will lose five seniors after this season, Heather Blakely, Jenna Walters, Makinzi Moore, PJ Cooper and Jenna Smith.
The remaining players will no doubt be looking to not only repeat the success of this season, but also improve upon it.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 3:25 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.