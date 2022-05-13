1

Makinzi Moore pulls into third base as PJ Cooper makes it to second behind her in game 1 of the series. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers’ postseason run came to an end in last Monday’s must-win game three against the West Lauderdale Lady Knights.

While the Lady Toppers took the first game 3-0, they dropped the second game, on the road, 5-1, leaving them one last chance to stay alive at home on Monday.

However, they ultimately fell short, 5-2.

While the Lady Toppers only managed two runs, they did have a few hits.

PJ Cooper and Blakely Gill were tied for most hits with two apiece.

Sydney Bean, Makinzi Moore, Jenna Smith and Lulu McNease each had one hit apiece.

Bean and McNease also had an RBI each.

Bean and Cooper represented the two runs for the Lady Toppers.

Gill managed a stolen base as well.

Bean was on the mound for the Lady Toppers, and she threw 110 pitches in the game.

The Lady Toppers season ended with a record of 18-10-1, and a deep postseason run.

They will lose five seniors after this season, Heather Blakely, Jenna Walters, Makinzi Moore, PJ Cooper and Jenna Smith.

The remaining players will no doubt be looking to not only repeat the success of this season, but also improve upon it.

robert.scott@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus