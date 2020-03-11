HOUSTON • The Lady Toppers softball team followed up a 12-1 win over Eupora on Thursday night by taking home both games in a double header against a lackluster Noxubee on Friday night by a score of 16-0 in both games.
The Toppers made use of shut-down pitching and a few well-placed hits to bring home the wins.
Paige Kilgore pitched the first game, and she pitched a perfect game, striking out all nine batters. The game was called in the third inning as per the mercy rule.
The Lady Toppers put up 15 of their 16 points in the first inning. They came out of the gate with a double by the lead-off batter, Sydney Bean. The inning was wrought with walks and wild pitches by the Noxubee defense that played in the Toppers’ favor. They made use of their speed to steal bases against the unprepared defense as well. Noxubee did not get a single hit in the game.
The second game saw the Lady Toppers utilize Emma Garner on the mound. She was a bit slow to start out, getting behind in the count, but she fought back to strike the batter out. She pitched a shutout in three innings.
All 16 of the Lady Toppers’ runs were scored in the first inning. The biggest play was the in-the-park grand slam by PJ Cooper. The Noxubee pitching in the second game was no better than the first, and they again committed several costly errors in the Toppers’ favor.
The Lady Toppers advanced to a record of 6-0 with these wins.
They will take on the Vardaman Lady Rams at Vardaman on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m.