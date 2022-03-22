HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers took to their home field for the opening of district play last week.
They faced off against the New Albany Lady Bulldogs, a game in which they took home the victory 9-0.
Hitting was definitely a strong suit for the team in the outing, with most players scoring at least one base hit, many of them getting multiple ones.
“We really thought swinging the bat was going to be a strong point,” said head coach Derick Kirby. “I think we had 14 hits tonight, only about four strike outs or something like that. That's what we've been working on and a lot of the girls went up there with a really good approach and faced a really good pitcher on the other side, that girl was really good, they didn't make a lot of mistakes and they made us earn our way, and for the most part we did. I'm super proud of the way we went to the plate. We've changed our approach from 'at least I'm not striking out' to 'I'm going up there to hit the ball.” That's what had to take place first.”
He said that starting off division play 1-0 is a huge thing, especially in a division as tough as this one.
The scoring started for the Lady Toppers in the bottom of the first inning, when pitcher and lead off batter Sydney Bean landed on base with a single, and utilized her speed to score on a double by catcher Blakely Gill.
LuLu McNease landed on base with a single, however, she was left stranded when Jenna Smith hit into a double play.
The top of the second saw them continue their scoring with a triple off the wall in left field by Heather Blakely, who came home on an RBI single by Emma Smith, making it 2-0.
Chloe Farr secured a walk and advanced on a wild pitch. Bean once again hit a single, bringing home Smith, making it 3-0.
Gill smoked an RBI triple to bring home both runners and make it 5-0.
Her pinch runner, Kayline Dean, was tagged out at home to end the inning, leaving the score 5-0.
Their final points would come on an RBI by Makinzi Moore that brought home Emma Smith in the bottom, an RBI by Gill that scored Bean and Moore and an RBI double by Jenna Walters that brought home Gill's pinch runner, Skylar White.
The pitching by Bean was a strong point for the Lady Toppers, and she did not allow any runs and very few hits.
“Syd threw the ball, she competed tonight. They kept throwing their bats at it and kept fighting, and she kept throwing it in there. I think she ended up with 13 strike outs and one hit is all she gave up tonight. That's huge. As long as she locates, which she's been doing a very good job of this year, locating the ball. Most of her pitches were working which is a testament to her starting back pitching lessons maybe eight months ago, and to now, to make herself into a pitcher and being able to go seven full innings and only give up one hit is big time. She's an athlete that goes out there and competes.”
He also said the crowds, especially at home games are crucial, and the girls feed off of the energy.
“We've had good crowds, but we want more. Every time they see a home game, it's on Facebook, check out the Houston Lady Toppers Facebook page if their not sure, and come out and get loud and get proud and get behind this team and see what happens.”