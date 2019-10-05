HOUSTON -- The Lady Hilltoppers softball team won a best of three game series against Hatley. While they did not get the sweep, they did put the series away at three games.
“Game one we came out a little to slow and they played well against us and beat us. It wasn’t the best game but our girls rallied back to win the series,” said coach Derrick Kirby
The first game did show a slow start for the Hilltoppers. Houston lost 9-6. However, that must have lit a flame under this team. They came back for game 2 and won it 13-5. Finally the Lady Hilltoppers took the series with a final game win at 8-2. All of these games saw at least one if not two home runs. PJ Cooper, Paige Kilgore, and Jenna Smith all hit balls over the left fence into the woods behind the field.
Currently the team sits at a record of 20-7 and have continued their trail into the playoffs, as well as the possibility of a chance at the state title.
“I’m proud of them for not giving up and staying with it. Some years we might have just hung our heads, but this group is great at coming back,” said Kirby.