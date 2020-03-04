HOUSTON • The Houston Lady Toppers softball fought back from a three point deficit late in the game to ultimately defeat the Hamilton Lady Tigers 8-7 in extra innings.
The Toppers utilized powerful hitting from many of their team members including Sydney Bean and McKayla Crowley, as well as shut down pitching from Paige Kilgore to win the game.
Houston jumped ahead 2-0 early with an in-the-park homerun from Bean, and another run.
Neither team score again until the 4th inning, where Hamilton would put three on the board and assume the lead 3-2.
Houston came back in the 6th with a double by Blakely Gill, a single by Crowley and a wild pitch that finally brought a runner home, tying the game at three. Another run beat the throw to home putting the Toppers ahead 4-3 headed into the final inning of regular play.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the 7th, but the Toppers bounced back tying the game, chipping away at the score with hits from Bean, Kilgore, Gill and Crowley to bring the score to an even 7-7.
In extra innings, Kilgore pitched a 1-2-3 inning, retiring all three batters with consecutive strikeouts.
The Lady Toppers won the game on a score by PJ Cooper, who made it in on a sacrifice by Anna Claire Kirby.
“I hate to have to win it the way we did, but I think it helps a team as young as ours to grow up,” said head coach Derick Kirby. “When you play those kind of games, to be down three in the 7th, and to not quit or get down and to be able to fight back and tie that thing up and get it to the 8th. The way we played, it tells me a little bit about them. They have some grit, and they aren’t going to lay down and quit, that kind of thing.”
The team struggled with the cold as well as adjusting to the pitching from Hamilton, which was off from what they are used to. According to Kirby, they were able to adjust, but it was later in the game than it needed to be, so that is something that they will be working on as a team.
“Number one, hitting,” he said. “We have got to adjust just a little quicker. Sometimes a pitcher may not be throwing as fast as we like, and sometimes it takes us to the 5th to adjust. We can’t do that. We need to adjust quicker than that.”
He said that he was extremely proud of the team and their determination though, and he thought that they could work on their fundamentals and get to the level that they needed to be at.
The Lady Toppers will take on Eupora at Houston for their next outing on Thursday, March 5.