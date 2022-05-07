HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers Softball team are still alive in the playoffs, and only one game stands between them and the North Half.
The first game saw two evenly-matched teams face off on the diamond in Houston, and the Lady Toppers emerged victorious by a final score of 3-0. Friday night, they hit the road headed to West Lauderdale for game two, but they would ultimately fall 5-1, forcing a must-win game three for the Lady Toppers, which will be played on Monday night.
Game one, while not a high-scoring affair, showed the Lady Toppers' defensive prowess.
They had pitcher Sydney Bean's back, only allowing a hand full of base runners, and ultimately keeping the opposition scoreless.
In fact, the game remained scoreless on both sides until the bottom of the third inning, when Makinzi Moore reached on a single, followed by a double hammered into deep centerfield, just short of a home run, by PJ Cooper.
Both runners were brought home on an RBI triple from Bean, making it 2-0.
The only other Topper score would come at the bat of Jenna Walters, who reached on a single, and an error trying to throw he rout at first brought Bean across the plate and brought it to 3-0.
“That's a great team over there, great pitcher, and I know tomorrow they are going to regroup and give us everything they've got,” said head coach Derick Kirby. “I'm proud of my kids though, all year. They have just competed their tails off and nothing intimidates them. This kid comes in throwing 61 miles per hour, and it didn't bother us one bit. We got in there, tightened up, and just went after it, just battled. That's what I love about this team, it doesn't matter if something goes bad, they'll go back the next inning and start back over.”