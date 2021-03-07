HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers Softball Team took to their home field on Friday night for a showdown with the East Webster Lady Wolverines. They were able to bring home the victory by a final score of 13-11.
The game was slow to start, with both teams sluggish at the plate, however, the Lady Toppers were the first to strike with an RBI from Sydney Bean which brought home Blakely Gill.
However, the Lady Wolverines were able to come back and take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a RBI and an error, which plagued the Lady Toppers all night.
They were able to fight back and tie the game. They tied with a RBI on a double by Michael Ann Chandler.
However, the Lady Wolverines struck back in the fifth inning, they retook the lead on an error and then extended the lead when two Toppers outfielders collided chasing a fly ball.
Pitcher Paige Kilgore was forced to pitch out of several tight spots during the game, and did so in the fifth to keep the score at 5-2.
The sixth inning saw the Lady Toppers come to life at the plate.
Kilgore hit a double that hit the wall to bring in one run.
The next run was brought in by a sacrifice fly by PJ Cooper, bringing the score to 5-4.
They tied the game on a bunt by McKayla Crowley.
They then took a 6-5 lead with a single by Lulu McNease.
This was the Toppers' turn to inflict the same damage that had been dealt to their defense the previous inning.
Heather Blakely scored another run on a wild pitch, bringing the lead to 7-5.
Cooper scored an RBI, bringing the score to 9-5.
McNease brought home two runs making it 11-5.
Chandler brought home another run making it 12-5.
Blakely was the final one to bring home a run making it 13-5.
Then began the top of the seventh and final inning, an inning that the Toppers would barely escape.
Their defense was picked apart with fly balls into the gap and more errors than one could count.
Dropped balls, missed opportunities and missed ques led to the Lady Wolverines pulling it to within two points, virtually erasing the eight point lead that the Lady Toppers had built the previous inning.
“We got a win and its really good to win, but I was really disappointed in our defense,” said head coach Derick Kirby. “Normally our defense is solid, and at the moment we are anything but that. So, we will work diligently for the next week until we have it all figured out. Its not all players, its coaching too. I'll take blame any time I can take blame. There were some times we were out of position and other times we just simply didn't make the play when it was right there at us. I always tell them 'routine, routine, routine' that's what wins games and championships, making the routine plays then every now and then throw in something spectacular. But it's the routine stuff that wins and loses ballgames, and we didn't do routine tonight.”
He said that he is proud that they put up 13 runs, and that they performed well at the plate, he just would have liked to have seen a better defensive performance.