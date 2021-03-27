EAST WEBSTER – The Houston Lady Toppers Softball Team took on the East Webster Lady Wolverines on the road last week.
The Lady Toppers were able to use a dominant pitching performance from Senior Paige Kilgore to soar to a 12-1 victory.
Kilgore pitched for 11 strikes on the night and had zero earned runs. She was able to end the game with a pitch count of 126 as well.
The offense for the Lady Toppers was phenomenal.
PJ Cooper led the team in scoring with three runs.
McKayla Crowley, Sydney Bean and Haylie Ellison followed her with two runs each.
Anna Claire Kirby, Meagan Baldwin, Michael Ann Chandler and Heather Blakely got in on the scoring as well with one run each.
Blakely and Cooper each stole bases as well, with Blakely getting one and Cooper getting two.
The Lady Wolverines' only hit came in the second inning, however, the scoring for the Lady Toppers was spaced out throughout the game.
They came out strong, putting up three runs in the first inning.
The second inning saw them score twice.
There was a two inning lull, where neither team scored, however, the Lady Toppers exploded at the plate in the fifth, putting up five runs.
They scored two in the seventh to put the cherry on top and cement their victory.
They advance to 11-1 on the season, with their only loss coming at the hands of Muscle Shoals.
This week will see the Lady Toppers on the road a fair bit. They travel to Aberdeen on Monday, Hernando on Tuesday and Hatley on Thursday, before finishing out the week at home against Choctaw County on Friday.