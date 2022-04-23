HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers Softball team swept the first round of the playoffs, putting it to bed in two games.
They faced off against the Northeast Lauderdale Lady Trojans. The first game on Friday night saw the Lady Toppers take a decisive 20-0 victory, and then Saturday, they won 10-0 to punch their ticket to the next round.
Friday night's game saw the team show out for the home crowd.
They opened scoring in the bottom of the first inning.
PJ Cooper reached on a walk, but was caught in a double play at first.
Pitcher Sydney Bean reached on a single, however, and used her speed to steal second and third.
Lulu McNease was issued a walk and stole second and third.
Both Bean and McNease crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Jenna Walters was hit by a pitch, but was left stranded.
They continued the momentum into the second inning though.
Kayline Dean reached on a single and also stole second.
Emma Smith was issued a walk and Makinzi Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Cooper put up a sac fly to bring Dean across the plate.
Smith scored on a wild pitch as well.
Catcher Blakely Gill was hit by a pitch and Bean laid down an RBI single to bring home Moore.
McNease grounded out, but brought Gill home.
They ended the inning at 6-0.
Following a 1-2-3 third by Bean, the Lady Toppers brought home four more runs in the bottom of the inning.
The bottom of the fourth was where they exploded, however, scoring 10 runs and sealing the 20-0 victory.
“It's been one of those years,” said head coach Derick Kirby. “Things turned out good for us, but we've had injury after injury it seems like. Somebody's either sick or getting hurt. We lost our center fielder (Heather Blakely), Wednesday at practice, she broke her hand. We've kind of been next one up all year, I think we've had six or seven games with everybody that started, this bunch has played their tails off and they've worked really hard, to come out with a convincing win the first round. But, we're taking it one game at a time.”