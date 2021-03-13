FULTON – The Houston Lady Toppers Softball Team took to the road for a tournament last week.
In the tournament, they faced off and won against Saltillo, 7-1, and North Pontotoc, 9-3.
Against Saltillo, the Lady Toppers spaced their offensive performance out over several innings. Starting in the first, they put up two on the board.
The next time they would bring a runner across was the third, followed by three in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Saltillo, however, was only able to score the single run, which came in the third inning.
North Pontotoc would put up more of a fight, but not much.
They would score two points in the third, taking a brief lead over the Lady Toppers, however, the Lady Toppers would soon explode.
In the fifth inning, they put up seven points, sealing the game in their favor.
PJ Cooper was a star on offense, putting up four combined runs, one of which was a home run against North Pontotoc.
Other scorers included Sydney Bean with two runs in the tournament, Michael Ann Chandler with one, Barbie Gill with one, Makinzi Moore with 2 combined, Makayla Crowley with one, Lulu McNease with one, Heather Blakely with three and Haylie Ellison with two.
Another outstanding aspect of the game was the pitching. Starting pitcher Paige Kilgore pitched the entire first game and a large portion of the second game.
Her total pitch count was 171. She also recorded 16 combined strikeouts and gave up no home runs.
She was taken out in the second game and the relief pitchers included Ellison and Jenna Smith.
Kilgore was credited with both wins.
The Lady Toppers advanced to 6-1 on the season.