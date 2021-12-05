HOULKA – The Houston Lady Toppers took a decisive 64-18 victory over the Houlka Lady Wildcats on Friday night.
The Lady Toppers jumped out to a 7-0 lead early, however, Houlka went on a 7-0 run jumped off by Crisna Sparks.
Destiny Foster then hit a two and a three to tie it up at 7.
However, the momentum was short-lived, and Houston took control from there.
Amber McIntosh started the scoring, followed by Lexi Heair, and Houston jumped out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Houlka's Tink Moore broke the scoring drought, bringing the score to 30-9.
The Lady Toppers would carry a 32-9 lead into the half.
Houlka opened the second half on a layup by Sparks, but Heair answered.
Anna Claire Smith, Emniyah Vance, Kalaysia Johnson, Kaylee Miller, Makayla Davidson, Janyola Jones and India Pittman were some of the other scorers for Houston.
Olivia Halford also scored for Houlka.
Houston put up a dominant performance, and Coach Justin Childs praised his team's defense.
“They were very good, especially on the defensive end. I think we controlled the pace the way we wanted to and did a good job being stingy on defense. That was the first time we've held a team under 20 points this year, that was great. We have good momentum heading into district play next week.”
While Houlka did not have an outstanding performance, head coach Davin Young saw some things that looked promising.
“I was pleased with the way the girls ran the press and played pressure and also brought the ball up the court against their press. I'd like for us to feel a little more free to shoot the ball. We improved on our rebounding over all the other games, but we still need to build our confidence.”