OKOLONA -- The Lady Hilltoppers took on the Lady Warriors of Okolona last week in a Tournament at Okolona.
The Lady Toppers took the win by a score of 63-28.
The lady Hilltoppers were able to secure this game with help from senior, McKayla Crowley who scored 22 points herself.
The Lady Hilltoppers offense is a force to be reckoned with this year. Not only do they have Crowley, but Amber McIntosh and Jerilyn Jenkins who scored 28 combined points are major assets.
“I was pleased that we all played together tonight. We played real unselfish basketball tonight,” said head coach Chris Pettit.
The final score was 63-28. Okolona was just not able to stack up against Houston’s extreme offensive onslaught. However, Okolona’s defense did an excellent job at holding this high powered offense to only 63 points.
Houston will take on the Lady Falcons of Ingomar next Friday Dec. 11. Okolona’s next game will be in Fulton where they will take on the Lady Indians of Itawamba Agricultural on Jan., 5.