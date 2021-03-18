News item: The Houston Lady Toppers Softball Team is picking up trash from various roadsides in Houston.
The team is participating in the Chickasaw CleanUp Challenge. The winner of the contest will win a $500 donation to the non-profit or project of their choice.
Is that a big deal? Does picking up trash help give you a shot at a better life?
You bet.
Here’s why:
Of course, there’s the Biblical interpretation: Make the world better for having passed this way. Team members deserve recognition for doing just that. That’s true whether someone is picking up a rusty soft drink can or saving a life.
But let’s look at this from an economic viewpoint.
Nowadays, small towns do all they can to lure the industrial recruiters who can bring jobs and the paychecks that go with them.
Money -- whether generated in town or brought in by a recruiter’s jobs -- is a town’s economic lifeblood. It nourishes the town the way blood nourishes the body’s vital tissues.
Those paycheck dollars work hard, turning over many times in businesses large and small. They show up in the grocery store, the hardware, the co-op, the beauty shop, the small gifts shop.
They can create jobs, and help our friends and neighbors keep the jobs they have.
Those paychecks also generate the taxes that pay for our roads, the cop on the beat, firefighters, our schools.
Without jobs and money, towns wither, and in some sad cases, die.
To avoid that fate, a lot of municipalities are rolling out the red carpet for those recruiters.
So many towns are in the hunt, that when industrial recruiters come calling, with those jobs and paychecks stuffed in their briefcases, many of those recruiters are looking not to locate, but to find reasons to look elsewhere.
They’re trying to narrow the search to municipalities that really want them, and have something to offer.
One thing that can get a town stricken from the list is its appearance.
Among a recruiter’s many criteria: Is the town neat, well picked-up, are the homes and lawns well manicured? Are the potholes patched?
Roadside trash can be a red flag. A recruiter will quickly ask himself: “If this town’s residents don’t even care that much about themselves, how much are they going to care about my industry?”
People that throw out trash, and let it lay without being picked up, make a statement -- or perhaps an indictment -- about themselves.
It says: “We don’t even care enough to pick up after ourselves. We don’t have that much self-pride.”
The recruiter will understandably wonder: How much attention to detail are these people going to give my jobs? How much pride are they going to take in their job, and in the finished product?
Those answers are often enough to send a recruiter headed down the road at high speed to the next town.
That’s the value of what the Lady Toppers are doing. They’re helping produce a more attractive town.
They’re increasing the odds a recruiter will pause, investigate the town further, and figure out what local folks already know: Houston and Chickasaw County are great places to work, live and raise a family.
And those local folks make up a quality labor force.
And hopefully when the recruiter leaves this time, he’s not toting that magic briefcase elsewhere. He’s leaving it here, with all those jobs and paychecks spilling out.
The Lady Toppers are picking up trash, and doing a whole lot more.
They’re “doing the Bible,” doing their part to make a better town, and a better world.