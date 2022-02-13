VARDAMAN – The Houlka Lady Wildcats had a difficult season, not winning a game, including the divisional tournament bout with the Okolona Lady Chieftains which they lost by a final score of 73-37. However, they have continued to grow, and they look to continue that into next season.
“It's been a no win season, but toward the end of the season they were putting up more points in all the games,” said head coach Davin Young. “As the season progressed, they consistently put up more and more points. I can't say I'm satisfied with the outcome of the season, but they did grow a little bit.”
The team was plagued by injuries this year, with multiple players going down throughout.
“I had two starters that were injured, Emeri [Webb] and Crisna [Sparks]. They were injured tonight, but the ones that I had played really good, filling their spots. I do look forward to next year.”
Next year is a focal point for the Lady Cats as they have a foundation upon which they can now begin to build.
“I think we will be able to put pressure on other teams. I think we have a little bit of a knack for it, and I look forward to being a pressing team next year.”
Houlka actually put the first points on the board against Okolona with a three from Tink Moore, however, the Lady Chieftains then went on a nine point run that was broken with a two point shot by Jennifer Arriloa.
Molly Earnest hit a three as well, pulling the Lady Cats to within four points, and a two by Olivia Halford pulled them to within two points.
However, Okolona pulled back away to a 10 point lead by the end of the first quarter and they held a 23 point lead at the half.
Ultimately, the Lady Wildcats were unable to bridge the gap and they continued to fall behind.
However, as mentioned, they are already looking forward to next year and trying to build off of this season.