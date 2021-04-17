HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats looked good in last Tuesday night's outing against the Hamilton Lady Lions.
While there were a few rallies for the Lady Cats, they ultimately lost by a final score of 14-10.
They opened the game strong, keeping the Lions scoreless in the first, and then jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Morgan Brandon got the party started with a lead off double.
She was then brought home by pitcher Abella Coleman.
Shelby Linley reached second and brought Coleman across the plate.
Linley was able to cross on a single by Madison Martin.
Emma Daniel brought Martin home with a single.
Lily Fowler reached on a single and stole second while Daniel stole third.
Iyania Taylor hit a double to bring home both Daniel and Fowler.
The inning ended with the top of the lineup coming back up, and the score was 6-0.
There was a lull for the Lady Cats for a while, only scoring a few runs here and there. \
However, Hamilton was able to bounce back with a vengance in the second inning cutting the lead to 6-5.
Coleman was able to pitch out of it, however, and she would go on to score in the bottom of the second, extending the lead to 7-5.
Houlka regained its defensive footing in the third, keeping Hamilton scoreless.
Abby Winter had a two-out hit in the fourth, however, they remained scoreless.
Hamilton was able to tie and ultimately take the lead 9-7 in the fifth inning.
Coleman took a hard hit, being struck by a line drive in the fifth, and the hit obviously took its toll on her in the inning, however, she remained on the mound and was able to pitch her way out with minimal damage.
She also finished out the game.
The Lady Wildcats began their late-game rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Daniel, Fowler and Brandon scored making it 10-13.
However, despite a promising start to the seventh and final inning, the Kayden Huffman, who had had a good night, was picked off at third, ending the inning and leaving the score 14-10.
It was a good outing for the Lady Wildcats, and they played well as a team with good communication and minimal errors.
They will finish out the regular season on the road against Bruce and Nettleton.