HOULKA -- The Lady Wildcats of Houlka High School took on the Lady Bearcats of Baldwyn last week in a game that looks worse on the scoreboard than it did in the gym, with a final score of 62-23 in favor of Baldwyn.
The first half of the game belonged, decisively, to Baldwyn.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Houlka was down 48-10 against a much more consistent Baldwyn team.
During the third quarter though, senior, Iyania Taylor, came alive. Whether it was collecting rebounds or rushing the paint to get a hard-fought lay-up, she seemed to be what Houlka’s offense needed to get their heads back in the game. She ended up being the night’s lead scorer for Houlka with 11 points to her name.
However, the late game rally was a classic case of too little too late.
Finishing the night with a loss of 62-23, the Lady Wildcats seemed to be in good enough spirits. While this does make their overall record 1-11 head coach Davin Young is optimistic about the rest of this season as the girls enter conference play.
“I think the biggest tell will be these next few games against Hamilton and Coffeeville. We’ve got to play well if we want to try and get to the playoffs,” said Young.
With Coffeeville next on the Lady Wildcats schedule, it will be interesting to see what this team does differently against a team in their division.
Houlka will take on the Coffeeville Pirates on Jan. 22 in Coffeeville.