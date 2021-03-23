HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats took to their home field to face off against the Bruce Lady Trojans last Tuesday.
While the game was close early, the Lady Trojans were able to pull away late and seal their win by a final score of 14-1.
The Lady Wildcats struggled at the plate all night. They had a few base hits, however, no one could capitalize with any points.
It wasn't until an RBI by Emma Daniel that brought home pitcher Abella Coleman in the final inning that any points were put on the board, and the shutout was avoided.
However, defensively, the Lady Wildcats held their own for a majority of the game.
Daniel had several big plays in the right field.
Abella Coleman pitched a good game, but the hitting for Bruce was a bit too much for the defense to match.
Bruce did well hitting into the gaps late in the game to drive up the score.
Shelby Linley and Morgan Brandon also had a few good defensive plays.
Overall, it was a good outing for the team as far as experience, there were just a few mistakes that derailed the game.