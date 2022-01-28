Sorry, an error occurred.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Emeri Webb goes up for the basket.
Managing Editor
HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats struggled in their home bout with the East Webster Lady Wolverines on Thursday.
Falling by a final score of 55-14, the Lady Cats were stifled by the Lady Wolverines' defense.
East Webster jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, however, the Lady Cats seemed poised to keep stride with them, at least on defense, getting several takeaways.
However, where they struggled was down the court on offense, with the aggressive defense of the Lady Wolverines backing them into a corner, and ball movement being stifled.
They trailed 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Lady Wildcats break their scoring drought on a jump shot by Jennifer Arriloa, however, at 31-2, the hill was a steep one for them to mount a comeback.
It would sit at two points until Emeri Webb hit a free throw in the closing seconds of the first half.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 39-3 at halftime.
The scoring drought would largely continue into the second half, and they would only add 11 points to the score.
Tink Moore, Alanna Pulley and Cambry Earp also put points on the board in the game.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
