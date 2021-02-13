HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats had arguably their best game of the year during the division tournament on Thursday night against the Vardaman Lady Rams.
The Lady Wildcats put up an impressive performance, however, ultimately fell short by a score of 47-44.
“I think they played their most mature this season,” said head coach Davin Young. “Bad things are going to happen in a ballgame, so they were determined to play through that. So, they did a super good job of it. We missed some free throws when we needed them in the end, but this was our best game as far as resilience goes, hanging in there. I was really proud of how they played.”
Coming off of a devastating loss to South Pontotoc to close out the regular season, the division tournament was the Lady Wildcats' final chance to make a post season run with a decent playoff position, and hopefully ditch the bad luck that has followed them much of the season.
The first half saw the Lady Cats staying strong, but also trailing the Lady Rams by a 12 point deficit at the half.
The second half was when they truly put the proverbial petal to the metal and hit the ground running.
They hit two big three-point shots by Faith Buchanan and Kayden Huffman back to back, as well as a layup by Iyania Taylor to pull the score within six.
However, after the big run, the Lady Cats went on a bit of a scoreless streak. It took a three from Aliyssia Moore to break the streak and resume scoring.
The score stood at 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Huffman bounced back in the fourth, and brought the score within two with a big three-point shot.
Faith Buchanan then hit an equally big three to give the Lady Cats a 42-41 lead with 4:35 to go in the fourth quarter.
However, the final play of the game saw the Lady Cats trying to inbound the ball, pass to Huffman, and attempt a three, all with seconds on the clock. They gave it their best shot, but they were unable to execute in the end.
However, the Lady Cats held their heads high, and the experience gained, according to Young, will be of benefit for the younger players on the team.
“We talked about that in the locker room, I said, 'you ninth graders look at this.' We had determined to play through the bad times at the before the game, and I think it really showed up and made a good impression on the young players, how much better we play when we accept that bad things will happen and how well we can play through them is the mark of a good team.”
The Lady Wildcats, however, did win the consolation over the Okolona Lady Chieftains by a score of 46-44, and advance to the playoffs as a number three seed.
The Lady Rams would go on to win the division.