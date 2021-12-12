Lady Wildcats rally, fall short in homecoming bout By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Destiny Foster shoots the hook shot. By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats took to the court to face off against the Falkner Lady Eagles for a homecoming match up.While the Lady Cats kept stride, and even mounted a late-game rally, they would ultimately fall short by a final score of 47-33.The Lady Eagles struck first, however, the Lady Cats answered immediately with a jumper by Melanie Langston, tying the game at two.Destiny Foster also put points on the board to bring it to 5-4.Four was where they would stall, however, and they wouldn't score again until into the second quarter, when Langston broke the drought.It seemed that Falkner might be mounting a run away, however, an And 1 by Olivia Halford put Houlka right back in it at 16-9.Two more free throws by Halford cut the lad to five.Halford had a great night for Houlka with 18 points and 10 rebounds.The Lady Cats trailed 25-13 at the half.Halford opened the second half with a three-pointer, bringing the score to 25-16.This was where the Lady Eagles began pulling away.Houlka put a few points on the board here and there, but they didn't mount a significant run, that is until late in the fourth quarter.Foster and Halford led the charge, however, the limited time left, paired with some mistakes and turnovers led to Houlka coming up just short.However, they played one of the most cohesive games as a team that they have all season.The Lady Cats have the talent, they are just looking to get on the same page and discover the winning formula. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Houlka Lady Wildcats Olivia Halford Cats Sport Basketball Falkner Lady Eagles Melanie Langston Homecoming Lad Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 31° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunny. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 12, 2021 @ 5:47 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houlka takes homecoming victory 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Lady Wildcats rally, fall short in homecoming bout 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal HLES students rewarded for perfect attendance Dec 11, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston held annual Christmas Parade Dec 10, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston Fire Department held annual awards ceremony Dec 10, 2021 Chickasaw Journal New Houlka Police Chief Mike Ford now on duty Dec 10, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists