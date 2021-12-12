1

Destiny Foster shoots the hook shot. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats took to the court to face off against the Falkner Lady Eagles for a homecoming match up.

While the Lady Cats kept stride, and even mounted a late-game rally, they would ultimately fall short by a final score of 47-33.

The Lady Eagles struck first, however, the Lady Cats answered immediately with a jumper by Melanie Langston, tying the game at two.

Destiny Foster also put points on the board to bring it to 5-4.

Four was where they would stall, however, and they wouldn't score again until into the second quarter, when Langston broke the drought.

It seemed that Falkner might be mounting a run away, however, an And 1 by Olivia Halford put Houlka right back in it at 16-9.

Two more free throws by Halford cut the lad to five.

Halford had a great night for Houlka with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Cats trailed 25-13 at the half.

Halford opened the second half with a three-pointer, bringing the score to 25-16.

This was where the Lady Eagles began pulling away.

Houlka put a few points on the board here and there, but they didn't mount a significant run, that is until late in the fourth quarter.

Foster and Halford led the charge, however, the limited time left, paired with some mistakes and turnovers led to Houlka coming up just short.

However, they played one of the most cohesive games as a team that they have all season.

The Lady Cats have the talent, they are just looking to get on the same page and discover the winning formula.

