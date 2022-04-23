HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats earned a playoff berth this season, wherein they faced off against the West Union Lady Eagles in the first round.
Unfortunately, they would not advance, dropping Saturday’s last chance game by a final score of 5-1.
The Lady Wildcats were actually the first to score in the game.
Catcher Mattie Winter reached on a single and stole second base.
From there, pitcher Abella Coleman hit an RBI single to bring Winter home and put a run up.
However, Coleman was left stranded, and they ended the inning with one.
The defense was good for the Lady Cats, keeping it scoreless in the first.
The Lady Eagles managed to tie it up in the bottom of the second, however.
From here, they managed to tack on four extra runs.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, and it was their last chance to continue their season.
Molly Earnest managed to reach base after being hit by a pitch, however, she was left stranded, and the Lady Wildcats’ season came to a close.
The young team saw some growth this season though, according to head coach Stephanie Turner.
“Defensively, from the beginning to the end of the season, everybody on the field has improved, not just one spot, all nine,” she said. “It is a whole different ball team.”
They also gained some valuable experience, especially since they will not be losing any seniors.
“They got some very good experience. They showed improvement. We’re not losing any seniors, so everybody will come back next year, and everybody will keep working in the summer to get better and hopefully next season we will be even better than we were.”