HOULKA • The Houlka Lady Wildcats took on the Myrtle Lady Hawks on Monday, Feb. 3 at their gym in Houlka. While the Lady Cats played a hard game, it would ultimately go to the Lady Hawks by a final of 60-22.
It was a very slow start for the Lady Wildcats, only scoring six points in the 1st quarter. They managed to score nine points in the 2nd, bringing them to 15 at the end of the half, however, the Lady Hawks outscored them in the first half, ending with 39 points, and taking a commanding lead into halftime.
The second half saw the Lady Cats playing a very difficult game of catch-up, and the task just proved too much for the young team. They made a rally late in the 3rd, however, the Lady Hawks would ran away with the game in the 4th.
The Lady Cats suffered from several costly errors that showed the team still had experience to be gained. They struggled with rebounds, especially in the paint.
Three players on the team scored in the game. Iyania Taylor led the team with 20 points, followed by Faith Buchanan with four points and Olivia Halford with one point.
The Lady Wildcats sit at a record of 1-22 over all, 0-4 in league play, so a playoff berth seems unlikely. However, as mentioned, this is a young team, and they have the skill set to build on and make a successful team, they just need to refine it and work on not making as many “rookie mistakes” so to speak. This team will definitely be a force to be reckoned with down the line.