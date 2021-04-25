HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats opened the first round of the playoffs at home on Thursday night against the Blue Mountain Cougars.
The game belonged to the Lady Wildcats, with them taking home the victory by a final score of 11-1.
The Lady Wildcats were on fire, and all of their players had a good outing, but perhaps none more so than freshman pitcher, Abella Coleman.
Coleman only allowed one run in six innings, and on offense, she came through when it counted, walking it off with a double in the bottom of the sixth and invoking the mercy rule.
The Wildcats were actually down 1-0 through the third inning, however, they began the scoring run in the bottom of the third.
Emma Daniel and Lily Fowler crossed the plate in the inning.
The fourth inning saw Abby Winter lead off with a double on an error at first.
Winter scored on a base hit by Kaden Huffman, however, Huffman was tagged getting back to first and it ended the inning with a 3-1 lead.
Coleman seemed to falter a bit in the fifth, walking two of the batters she faced, however, she quickly regained her footing and was able to pitch her way out of the inning scoreless with the help of her defense.
Iyania Taylor hit a single to open the Wildcats' fifth, and it opened the door for Morgan Brandon, who hammered the ball deep into left field, just short of a home run, for a triple which scored Taylor.
It opened the flood gates as well.
Winter reached on a single and Faith Buchanan came in to run for her.
Linley hit an in the park home run which scored both herself and Buchanan.
The Lady Wildcats played the second game against Blue Mountain on the road Friday.