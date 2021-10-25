Lancaster wins Houston Ward 1 race By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Oct 25, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – The race for Houston's Ward 1 Alderman was decided on Monday night, with John Fred Lancaster winning the election by 16 votes.Lancaster received 78 votes, whereas his opponent, Keith Jernigan, received 62.Lancaster will be filling the seat that was vacated by Kellie Atkinson when she resigned last month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Fred Lancaster Houston Ward Politics Vote Alderman Keith Jernigan Race Kellie Atkinson Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 63° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 8:18 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Lancaster wins Houston Ward 1 race 28 min ago Chickasaw Journal Houston falls just short against Ripley Oct 24, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Rams fall short at home Oct 24, 2021 Chickasaw Journal 21st Annual Frankie's Fun Day held on Friday Oct 23, 2021 Chickasaw Journal PACE Awards rewarded students for hard work Oct 22, 2021 Chickasaw Journal New Hope Church: “Brand new church” turned 155 Sunday Oct 20, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists