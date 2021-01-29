HOUSTON -- Those who owe property and land taxes have until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 to pay without penalty, Chickasaw County Tax Assessor and Collector Sue Ard said Friday, Jan. 29.
After the Feb. 1 deadline, penalties start at ½ of one percent of the amount due and increase ½ percent each month after, she said.
“If you pay after February 1, there is a one-half of one percent increase. In March, it will be one percent. In April it will be one and a half percent,” Mrs. Ard said this week.
The ½ percent monthly penalties continue through August, when the land is entered on Chickasaw County’s land tax sale roll.
Taxes for 2020 are based on property ownership on Jan. 1, 2020. If someone bought or sold property after Jan. 1, 2020, the change will not be reflected until the 2021 tax roll.
Names on statements indicate how the deed was on Jan. 1, 2020.
Anyone who hasn’t received a statement should call the Tax Assessor’s office.
Payments can be made at the Tax Assessor’s office in the Chickasaw County Courthouse office or by mail.
Payment can be made by cash, check, MasterCard or Visa.
Payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 1, and include a telephone number.
Chickasaw County does not offer on-line payments.
Payments can be made by telephone or at the counter with a credit card with a 2.35 percent credit card fee.
Those entering the courthouse are required to wear a mask. There is no external drop box available for tax payments.
Said Mrs. Ard: “By the time of the sale date, we have mailed two invoices to the address on file, and published two weeks in newspaper.
“Then after sale, I turn all records of sales over to the Chancery Clerk’s Office. The Chancery Clerk’s Office for the next two years will do an extended diligent research to contact owners and or anyone whom may have an interest in the property.
“That gives the property owners two years from date of sale to redeem their property in the Chancery Clerk’s Office.”
Those with questions can contact the Tax Assessor’s office at 662-456-3327.