STARKVILLE • Mike Leach will take over the head coaching job at Mississippi State from Joe Moorhead. Leach comes into this great state having a career record of 139-90 and a record of 55-47 at his most recent school, Washington State University.
Known for his “Air Raid” offense, where the quarterback airs the ball out to his receivers and the offensive line has to be very good to make all this work. Leach is known as a quarterback whisperer who gets things done with “no name” quarterbacks. His latest prodigy, Gardner Minshew, was drafted in the sixth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars and took over the starting position from Nick Foles.
Leach is also known as a bit of character off the field. He speaks his mind about things that barely have anything to do with football. He has a love and affinity for pirates, thinks Bigfoot is real, and that aliens visiting is an inevitability not a question. It will be fun to see his legendary press conferences take place in this state now.
Mike Leach is an amazing coach and will be great fit in Starkville.