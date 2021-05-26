HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors was presented with a letter from the State Legislature, by Senator Ben Suber and Representative Jon Lancaster, stating that they had been appropriated $350,000 to use towards repairs and renovations at the Houston Courthouse.
The money comes on the heels of a grant that the county received from the Department of Archives and History, totaling over $200,000, for the courthouse as well.
“Senator Suber and Representative Lancaster work hard in the legislature,” said Board President Russell Brooks. “Each year the legislature appropriates money for special projects and the $350,000 that we received was for the special project to renovate the Houston Courthouse.”
While the money is not here yet, the work has already begun.
“We have already started the renovations on the courthouse. We received a grant from Mississippi Archives and History, over $200 and something thousand, and we have already given the architects permission to start with the roof, and this money here will assist with that and doing other needed repairs to the courthouse. So, we are going to coordinate these together and do the best we can with the money we have, and hopefully we will be looking out to get other grants and other money from the legislature, if possible, to fully renovate the courthouse.”
“We know this courthouse needs a lot of work, and we just want to do what we can to get you all everything we can,” said Suber.
Board Vice President Bill Blissard expressed his thanks to the two as did the rest of the board.