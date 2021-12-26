HOUSTON – When tragedy struck, Timothy Moss felt a calling to step up and help out any way he could.
“My son, Michael Moss, asked me what we could do to help,” he said. “So, I told him we could take the truck and load up some stuff and ask for donations.”
He set his semi truck and trailer up in different locations collecting donations that he would then carry to the affected area.
“We set up in Tupelo on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, then we came down here Wednesday. We are just trying to help people that have lost everything.”
Set up in the northwest corner of the Walmart parking lot in Houston, Moss waited patiently in the van parked beside his rig, a banner indicating the cause, and accepted donations from the community.
He was at the spot for a few days.
“It's going to Truman, Ark., for the four counties that got hit up there, so we are going to deliver it Tuesday (Dec. 28) morning. They say they've got everything set up for it, a warehouse and everything and a location to pass it out.”
He said that he has seen a great response from the community, and the items in the trailer cemented this assertion.
“It's been a fair amount of stuff, food and clothes, diapers, car seats, it's been a great response.”
As far as items, however, they were not being particular. Anything that people felt compelled to donate was accepted gratefully.
“I tell everybody, these people woke up with nothing the next morning, so they need everything. Baby stuff, diapers, hygiene products, clothes, food, water, everything is appreciated.”