B.B. King was dubbed “King of the Blues." This Mississippi-born singer rose to international fame. He started his career in 1949 and toured with his famed guitar Lucille.
The song "Let The Good Times Roll," featuring BB King and Bobby "Blue" Bland, was released on January 1, 1976.
Bobby "Blue" Bland was known as a storyteller. This Tennessee-born performer did not play any instruments. However, he sizzled crowds with his electric delivery, thrilling orchestrations, and baritone voice. Countless fans remember him for his curious norm of snorting between lines while singing.
This Southern duo announced, "Hey, everybody, let's have some fun. You only live, but once and when you're dead, you're done. So let the good times roll. Let the good times roll. I don't care if you're young or old. Get together. Let the good times roll!"
When I hear this song, I think of having "a good old time!" My mind slides back to fun, sunlit moments with my family and my H-Town community. Whether it was an energetic game of kickball, a barbecue with blaring music and people sitting under shade trees or even a reminiscent ride down the roads of neighboring counties, we had fun together. We were not focused on the amount of money we had or our level of education. We came together as one and created unified lifelong memories.
Times have certainly changed, but we should still enjoy life. Teaming up wisdom and safety to deliberately sketch out time for our loved ones is necessary. There are resourceful ways to meet with family and friends across all time zones. From Mississippi to Tennessee and all geographic locations around the world, garner your smiles and appreciation for each second as we "let the good times roll on."
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.