HOUSTON – Legion Lake will soon be alive with the sounds of music as the Levitt Amp Music Series is set to kick of on Saturday, June 5, and run through Saturday, Aug. 7.
Each Saturday beginning at dusk, there will be a free concert at the Lake as part of the Levitt Amp series.
Originally slated for 2020, Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson applied for, and received a $25,000 grant through the Mimi and Mortimer Levitt Foundation in 2019, and the aim was to "reinvigorate underused public spaces with music."
However, due to the pandemic, the series had to be moved to 2021.
Johnson received the same grant in 2016 in New Albany with the concert series there being held by the Tallhatchie River.
"There's just something about music and water together that seem to make for a great experience. Legion Lake is the perfect place for this concert series. Hopefully, the series will be the catalyst to reinvigorate the park and the neighborhood as a whole."
The concerts are free, and audience members will have to bring lawnchairs or blankets.
Coolers are allowed, but refreshments will also be sold on site.
There are also VIP packages available for sponsors.
The lineup is as follows:
June 5 - Dwight Carrier and Black Cat Zydeco (Zydeco)
June 12 - Cedric Burnside (Hill Country Blues)
June 19 - Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer (Soul/R&B)
June 26 - Eden Brent (Jazz and Blues Piano)
July 3 - Rollin' in the Hay with The Selma Boys (Bluegrass/Jam)
July 10 - Aprendiz (Latin Rock/R&B)
July 17 - Jimbo Mathus (Southern Grind)
July 24 - The Minks (Nashville Pop)
July 31 - Outlaw Apostles (New Country)
Aug. 7 - Billy D Allen (Soul/R&B)