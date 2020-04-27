HOUSTON -- In light of the ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Chickasaw Development Foundation and Potters House, the winners of a 2020 Levitt AMP concert series grant, have made the difficult decision to cancel the series.
The series, funded by a $25,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation, was set to begin on May 23rd and continue every Saturday through August 1st at Legion Lake Park.
Organizers are saddened by this turn of events but feel that it is the safer bet for the community.
“With hundreds of new diagnoses of the COVID-19 continuing to be reported daily across the state, we didn’t feel like beginning a concert series on May 23rd would be appropriate or responsible. After speaking with Mississippi Emergency Management, city leaders and community partners, the foundation directors and other communities facing the same challenges with their series, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the series until 2021,” says Sean Johnson, the director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
According to Johnson, the Levitt Foundation has agreed to defer the $25,000 grant until next year, by which time the COVID-19 pandemic will hopefully be behind us.
“We’re very appreciative of the Levitt Foundation’s generosity and expressed desire to continue to help with our shared mission of reinvigorating public spaces.”
In addition to postponing the series grant until next year, the Levitt Foundation has opened applications for a new $5,000 grant for a single event that will be held later this summer or early fall if the situation improves. Johnson said that he is in talks with the foundation about this grant, which could include an outdoor event, or something streamed online. Johnson said also that he wants to stress that the while the series will not happen this summer, everything is in place for it to happen next summer if the situation at the time allows.
Regarding Houston Homecoming and other events, Johnson says that as more becomes known over the next few weeks the mayor and city leaders will be looking at options on how to move forward.
“The health, safety and well-being of our community is what is most important right now, but we’ll get through this, and when we do we’ll be on to greater things.”