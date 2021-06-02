HOUSTON • Legion Lake will be the site of the Levitt Amp Summer Concert Series, which kicks off this Saturday, June 5.
The free concert begins at dusk, and coolers are welcome, although there will be refreshments available on site as well.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Originally slated for 2020, Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson applied for, and received a $25,000 grant through the Mimi and Mortimer Levitt Foundation in 2019, and the aim was to “reinvigorate underused public spaces with music.”
However, due to the pandemic, the series had to be moved to 2021.
Johnson received the same grant in 2016 in New Albany with the concert series there being held by the Tallhatchie River.
“There’s just something about music and water together that seem to make for a great experience. Legion Lake is the perfect place for this concert series. Hopefully, the series will be the catalyst to reinvigorate the park and the neighborhood as a whole.”
The first act is Dwight Carrier and Black Cat Zydeco. They will take the stage Saturday.
The concert series will run through Saturday, Aug. 7.
The rest of the lineup includes:
June 12 – Cedric Burnside (Hill Country Blues)
June 19 – Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer (Soul/R&B)
June 26 – Eden Brent (Jazz and Blues Piano)
July 3 – Rollin’ in the Hay with The Selma Boys (Bluegrass/Jam)
July 10 – Aprendiz (Latin Rock/R&B)
July 17 – Jimbo Mathus (Southern Grind)
July 24 – The Minks (Nashville Pop)
July 31 – Outlaw Apostles (New Country)
Aug. 7 – Billy D Allen (Soul/R&B)