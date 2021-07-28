HOUSTON • The park at Legion Lake has been jamming all summer during the Levitt Amp Concert Series, which kicked off on June 5.
There was a different band performing every Saturday, and the series is winding down with only two acts remaining.
The first of the two will be The Outlaw Apostles out of Nashville. They will take the stage on July 31.
The Outlaw Apostles have been called “a band to watch” by Nashville insiders.
They boast tight musicianship and a definitively young country vibe.
Having only formed a few years ago, they have gotten the attention of everyone who’s seen them perform.
“The Outlaw Apostles in particular will be one that people shouldn’t miss as this band is very close to making it big,” said Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson. “Seeing them here in Houston may, in a couple of years, be similar to having seen Little Big Town in the 1990s before they broke big.”
Allen is from Town Creek Alabama and has been singing since he was 3 years old. He has, under his belt, performances on Simon Cowell’s X Factor, and opening for various performers around the southeast.
He has honed his vocal skills as studio vocalist at the world famous FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the likes of Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers and countless others have recorded.
There will also be an opening act for the final concert.
According to Johnson, the Sounds of Tyme band, a local group, will be playing a lot of classic material and rock and roll standards.
He said that both nights are sure to be a blast.
The series, which has seen a fair amount of participation from the community, was made possible by a grant through the Levitt Amp Foundation which the CDF applied for and received in 2019, with the concert series set for 2020, however, due to COVID it was moved to 2021.
“Attendance is never ever as big as you want it to be, but we’ve been satisfied with our attendance here and it falls in line with our expectations, and what these concerts generally do in their first year,” said Johnson. “The Levitt Foundation has been doing these grants for years now all over the country, so we knew what to expect. The only disappointment I’ve had is for the people who missed out on a great experience because they chose not to come. My philosophy is that whether 10 people or 1000 people show up, we just want to make sure they have a good time. I think we’ve done that. Ask any of the 200 – 300 people who come every week and they’ll tell you how much fun it is.”
A huge chunk of the success of the series is thanks to the sponsors, according to Johnson.
“We could not have done this without the help of our local sponsors, who’ve been so generous in giving of their time and money, bringing quality, free, entertainment to Houston.”
For those who missed the concerts this year, it looks likely that Houston will receive the grant again next year, meaning another summer series.
“It looks like we’ll get the grant again next year, so we’re very excited about doing this again. The second years are always bigger because more people know what to expect. Plus, by that time we should have made all the improvements to the park, including more lighting, and we’re working on getting a permanent stage built, so it should be an even bigger and better event.”
However, there is still time to catch a show (or two) this year!