I have never felt as defeated as I did last week. I moved rooms. This would not be as bad if I was a normal person, who did not own more stuff than they could possibly hope to do anything with. However, I am not, so here we were.
Standing there, facing the floor littered with boxes and bags of stuff, some of which I did not even know I had. It was in that moment that I felt the most lost that I ever have. I did not know where to begin and was honestly in over my head. However, I stepped back, took a deep breath and calmed myself. Only then could I approach the situation with a somewhat level headedness about me.
In this regard, life is sometimes like a messy room. We feel lost and in over our heads. We want to just give up and walk away without putting in the proper amount of work to achieve the goal.
So, if life can be like a messy room, does that mean that it can have the same solution. I certainly do not see why not.
If we stop and gather ourselves, there is much clearer thinking going on. Often times we let emotion guide our actions. However, when people react emotionally, they often react rashly and with little account for the consequences. This is where the problems come into play. Much like my room, where I was ready to give up, people often jump to extremes when relying on emotion to guide them. It can often create more problems than the one that they are trying to solve, thus rendering it not only ineffective, but down right useless.
Try instead to just calm down and rationalize the situation at hand. When you can do that, then and only then do you have a grasp of what is going on. After that, it is best to think about what consequences come attached to each course of action and you and only you must decide if you can live with those consequences.
This may just be a mad man’s ramblings, and if you feel that way, that is completely okay. However, I am willing to bet that some people found resonance with this little piece of writing, and perhaps it even helped them to get through a situation much like the one described within.
Just remember, there is no room that can not be cleaned with a little elbow grease and some smart planning.